MLC Lakshamana Rao to file papers on Feb 10

Guntur : Sitting MLC and Progressive Democratic Front candidate for erstwhile Guntur -Krishna Districts Graduates’ MLC constituency, KS Laskshamna Rao said, he will raise his voice in the State Legislative Council and solve the problems of the graduates and employees and teachers, if he elected to the State Legislative Council. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he recalled that he had mounted the pressure on the government for Mega DSC in the council meeting several times and was fighting to abolish the CPS and revive the old pension scheme, for the extension of Guntur channel and Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He said he will file his nomination on February 10 at the Collectorate here.