MLC presents awards to meritorious children of journalists

Tirupati: MLC and RUSH hospital chairman Dr Cipayi Subramanyam said, ‘Education is the path to a brighter future’. He took part in a meeting organised by Tirupati Press Club on Sunday to felicitate children of journalists who scored top marks in recent public examinations. The MLC presented talent awards including cash prizes and mementos to 27 meritorious students.

Speaking on the occasion, he underlined the importance of cultivating a passion for education from a young age. “Education not only builds careers but also brings pride to parents and teachers,” he said.

Expressing his happiness, Dr Subramanyam noted that this was the fourth consecutive year of presenting awards to journalists’ children. Press Club President Murali and Secretary Balachandra said the initiative aims to motivate children and highlight the value of education. They added that recognising students in front of their parents helps inspire greater commitment.

The event saw the participation of Press Club Vice-President Lavanya Kumar, Joint Secretary Jagadeesh, Vijay Yadav, EC members Chandramohan and Balayya, co-option member Pulugoru Srinivasulu, senior journalists, and many proud parents.