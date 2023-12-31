MLC sets target of wiping out YSRCP in undivided Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Three days after MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav decided to call it ‘quits’ and allied with Jana Sena Party, he came down heavily on the YSRCP for criticising and insulting him for no reason.

Expressing ire over the ruling party leaders, Vamsi lamented that even after quitting the ruling party in a respectful manner, he was being trolled and insulted by the YSRCP leaders for no fault of his. “Without receiving a single penny from the party, I slogged for the YSRCP to strengthen it in Visakhapatnam. Over 50 percent of the ruling party leaders were groomed by me. I sacrificed my assets for the party’s welfare. However, they (YSRCP leaders) looked down upon me and have hurt my self-respect. But I will show them my true strength after Sankranti and ensure that the YSRCP would be wiped out clean in undivided Visakhapatnam,” the MLC dared the YSRCP.

Back then, the MLC recalled, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured a minister post and that he would be among the top five leaders in future. “On the contrary, despite several attempts made, I did not get even a single appointment with the Chief Minister. Of the 15 seats in undivided Visakhapatnam, YSRCP is certain to lose in all constituencies,” he expressed confidence, adding that he would coax an army of YSRCP leaders and his supporters in North Andhra to shift allegiance soon.

Recalling the magnitude of injustice meted out to him when he was with the YSRCP, the MLC mentioned, “Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Andhra University former Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy created havoc in my life. It is pathetic to see the prestigious Andhra University getting converted into a mere party office under the guidance of the former VC.”

Despite his contributions, Vamsi expressed concern over the YSRCP’s desperate move to deny him any active and direct involvement in politics. “It is the prime reason why I decided to bid adieu to the YSRCP,” he reasoned.

About submitting his resignation to the MLC post, Vamsi said, if any YSRCP leaders submit resignation to their posts, he would follow suit.