Mobile hand wash facility likely to be set up in Andhra Pradesh amidst shortage of sanitisers

As the number of corona positive cases in Andhra Pradesh is slowly increasing, the government has taken all measures. As part of that, the slum areas in the state are facilitated with free mobile hand wash equipment to people to wash their hands. The government sources said that there will be no trouble in the absence of hand sanitizers with the mobile hand Wash, however, it asked everyone to stay safe and hygiene in this crisis.

The government claims that there is a shortage of hand sanitizer bottles as there is a no stock due to lockdown, which has become difficult for people in villages and slum areas. Hence, the freehand wash facility that the government has brought is very useful.

People express their happiness over the setting up of hand wash. They say that they wash their hands once every two hours to stay hygiene and fight coronavirus. On the other hand, two more corona positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh with which the tally reaches 21 in the state. According to a health bulletin released by Dr Jawahar Reddy, Special Secretary-General of Medical Health in Sunday, Two people from Visakhapatnam were tested positive after they met a corona positive person arrived from Birmingham.