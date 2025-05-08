Mock drill on emergency preparedness conducted in Nandyal

Nandyal: In accordance with government directives considering rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a large-scale mock drill on emergency preparedness was organised in Nandyal town. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan and District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana instructed officials concerned to carry out the drill to bolster readiness against potential disasters.

On Wednesday, a review meeting with officials was held at the Collectorate to discuss arrangements for the exercise. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector and SP emphasised that mock drills play a crucial role in preparing for crises such as terrorist attacks, natural calamities, or large-scale accidents. These drills not only help in developing an effective response strategy but also raise awareness among locals about safety measures.

The JC instructed District Revenue Officer (DRO) Ramu Naik to set up a control room at the Collectorate for effective coordination. Medical and health department was directed to keep 108 emergency vehicles, stretchers, and medical personnel on standby. Fire department officials were advised to conduct the exercise in the same manner as actual emergency to enhance preparedness.

Further, the officials stressed the need to avoid crowding in one place during emergencies and directed relevant departments to ensure smooth execution of safety protocols. Mock drills would also be conducted in schools, offices, hospitals, and public places to ensure people across various sectors are equipped with necessary response skills.

On Wednesday, an elaborate mock drill was carried out at Ram Nath Centre in Nandyal to simulate unexpected disasters and promote public awareness. Officials demonstrated a coordinated emergency response, providing a realistic representation of managing crises. The drill aimed to improve readiness for emergencies such as earthquakes, fires, floods, and terrorist attacks by imparting practical knowledge on how citizens, organisations, and officials should respond.

Authorities highlighted that such exercises significantly enhance public safety and preparedness. Through awareness about necessary actions during emergencies—such as reaching safe zones and protecting vital parts of the body—citizens can respond quickly and avoid panic. Participants were also trained in key techniques, including safe evacuation and first response measures.

Nandyal Additional SP Mand Javali Alphons, DRO Ramu Naik, Nandyal RDO Vishwanath, Circle Inspectors, Tahsildars, and armed forces personnel and others were present.