Moderate rain expected in Kurnool

Kurnool: With Cyclone Montha expected to bring heavy rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool District Collector Dr A. Siri has directed all departments to stay on high alert and remain prepared to extend manpower and essential materials to flood-affected districts.

Holding a review meeting with officials at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate on Monday, Dr Siri said moderate rains are likely to occur in Kurnool, while heavy rainfall is expected over the next two days. She instructed the superintending engineers of the Electricity, Roads & Buildings, and Irrigation departments to make all necessary arrangements for immediate deployment of staff and resources.

The Collector emphasised that the district must be ready to assist Nellore and Tirupati districts, which are expected to be more severely impacted by the cyclone.

The Electricity Department has been asked to keep poles, manpower and electric materials ready for dispatch.

The Roads & Buildings department has been directed to position Assistant Engineers in every mandal and ensure contractors are mapped and available for immediate repair works, particularly at bridges and key points.

The District Panchayat Officer has been instructed to ensure adequate diesel and tractors are kept ready for emergency use. Similarly, the District Supply Officer, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry departments have been told to prepare essential commodities such as biscuits, bread, vegetables, milk, eggs and fodder for transportation to affected districts, coordinating with the District Transport Corporation for vehicles.

The Collector further instructed the District Medical and Health Officer to be ready with emergency medicines, while the Rural Water Supply department was directed to keep drinking water packets available for supply. Dr Siri also ordered officials to vacate and secure any dilapidated hostels, Anganwadi centers, or educational institutions that may pose a risk during heavy rains. She stressed that all departments must take precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life or property and continuously monitor the evolving weather conditions. The meeting was attended by DRDO C Venkata Narayanamma, Housing PD Chiranjeevi, R&B SE Maheshwar Reddy, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, Irrigation SE Balachandra Reddy, HNSS SE Pandurangaiah, RWS SE Manohar, DPO Bhaskar, and other senior officials.