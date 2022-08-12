Modern Linke Hofmann Busch rake added to many trains

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to passengers, modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake was introduced to several trains originating from Waltair Division.

On Thursday, the maiden run of the new LHB rake of Visakhapatnam- Kollam express (18567) was flagged off by the railway personnel of Visakhapatnam station in the presence of ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, station director /Sr.DOM(G) Manabesh Mishra, Sr.DEE (G) Murty, ACM Shri GD Sarkar, ACM Shri M.Chakravarthi etc.

DRM said Waltair introduced modern LHB coaches in 11 pairs of trains and on Thursday, the 12th train was converted into LHB rake.

Visakhapatnam-Kollam express will run with LHB coaches and in return direction too, the train will have LHB coaches.

East Coast Railway is taking all possible measures for the better service of the esteemed customers. With more LHB coaches to be added in future, East Coast Railway intends to enhance comfort and safety of the passengers.