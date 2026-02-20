Classic Yuva returns to cinemas after two decades; Vivek Oberoi calls re-release ‘life-changing’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s enduring classic Yuva has returned to Indian theatres on Friday, more than 20 years after its original release, reigniting interest in one of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s most acclaimed works. The multi-narrative drama, which first premiered in 2004, has been re-released nationwide by PVR INOX, inviting both long-time fans and a new generation of viewers to experience its intense storytelling on the big screen.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Sonu Sood. Its story interlaces the lives of three young men from disparate walks of life who are thrust together by a violent incident, exploring themes of youthful idealism, rebellion, class divides and the battle against corruption. Groundbreaking for its time, Yuva also featured music by the legendary A. R. Rahman, adding to its lasting cinematic resonance.

Speaking about the film’s re-emergence on screens, Oberoi described his involvement in *Yuva* as a personal milestone, saying that the project came at “a crucial time” in his life and that its impact has stayed with him ever since. His reflection has resonated with many fans who remember the film as a defining moment in 2000s Indian cinema.

Actress Esha Deol, who announced the re-release in a video message, called the movie “extremely close to my heart” and recalled the memorable experience of working with Ratnam and her co-stars. She noted that being part of a youth-centred narrative that continues to connect with audiences makes the occasion especially meaningful.

Originally released in 2004, Yuva stood out for its bold narrative structure and thematic richness, firmly embedding itself as a touchstone in contemporary Hindi cinema. Its return to theatres has been welcomed by nostalgic audiences and cinephiles alike, who are eager to relive the visceral storytelling and vibrant performances that anchored the film’s legacy.

With Yuva’s theatrical revival, the film industry observes another moment where cinematic history is celebrated — not just as a look back at a cherished classic, but as an opportunity for newer audiences to rediscover a piece of India’s film heritage in its original theatrical form.