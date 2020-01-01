Modernised Prakasam Park ready for inauguration in Tirupati

Tirupati: The modern and entertainment facilities at Prakasam Municipal Park in city are ready for inauguration. Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) had started Prakasam Park modernisation works at cost of Rs 9 crores under smart city projects one year ago.

It is the only big park run by civic body for city residents to spend some time with family or friends in the evenings. Till one year ago, the park was in bad shape and maintenance was also poor.

The MCT had decided to develop this park under smart city projects by investing sufficient funds. Aecom consultancy came forward to develop the park with ultramodern facilities.

As per their technical assistance, municipal authorities had started the works a year ago and completed recently. In the park walking tracks, dense greenery, seating arrangements, water pond, light and music system, night laser show, selfi-point and canteen facilities were developed for visitors. Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha inspected all the completed developmental works in Prakasam Park and saw the laser show on trial basis.

He expressed satisfaction over the completed works in the park and suggested few changes in sound and lighting and laser show set up. He directed the staff complete remaining pending works and ready the park for inauguration shortly.