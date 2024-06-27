Live
Modi meets TDP MPs, vows support to AP development
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met MPs from NDA ally TDP, asserting that his government will do everything possible for the progress of India and the development of Andhra Pradesh.
The TDP has 16 MPs and is the biggest BJP ally in the Lok Sabha. Modi said in a post on X, “Met MP colleagues from @JaiTDP. Our parties are working closely at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of my friend @ncbn garu. We will do everything possible for the progress of India and the development of AP.”
The BJP leadership has been working to boost the party’s coordination with its allies, whose support is important to the government’s majority in the House.
