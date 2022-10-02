Mohini avataram mesmerises devotees

Tirumala: On the pleasant morning of Saturday, Sri Malayappa as Mohini, the celestial damsel, mesmerised devotees as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams.

Malayappa as Mohini accompanied by Sri Krishna on another palanquin was taken in a procession in the Mada streets feasting the eyes of devotees.

In Mohini avatar, the Supreme Lord lived up to His reputation as 'Alankara Priya' well dressed, be-jewelled with dazzling personality and cast magic with Her divine charm.

Among the various forms donned by Lord Maha Vishnu, Mohini, the Universal Celestial Beauty is the adorable form of supernaturally beautiful Enchantress.

Through Mohini avatara the Lord enlightens His devotees not to fall prey to the worldly desires and come out of that 'Maya' by chanting His divine names.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, AP High Court Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra, Tamil Nadu High Court Chief Justice T Raja, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO A V Dharma Reddy and others were present.

AP High Chief Justice acted as Vahanam bearer, carrying deity along with other bearers, on the palanquin.

The crowd which was gradually picking up reached its peak on the fifth day of Brahmotsavams on Saturday leading to the galleries were jampacked with devotees.

Meanwhile, the four Mada streets sparkled to the colours of the 24 cultural teams from across the country who showcased their skills in front of Mohini avataram on Saturday Morning on the fifth day of Srivari Annual Brahmotsavams.

Prominent among them were the Mohini dance by Garudadri Seshadri cultural team from Purushottamapatnam of West Godavari district who displayed a puranic episode of Ksheera Sagara Mathanam.

The Tappetagullu folk dance artists from Narasannapeta of Srikakulam district dressed as Sri Venkateswara, Sri Ramachandra and Sri Krishna danced to the devotional scores and enthralled the devotees. The Mada streets reverberated to the rhythm and drum beats of Subramanya Swami kavadi dance displayed by Palamaneru team.

Among other show stealers of the day were Bellary drums, chakka bhajans, dance ballet on puranic theme, dance by the folk artists of Karnataka, Puducherry, Maharashtra.