Mohini Dazzles to Mesmerize Devotees

TIRUMALA: On the morning of Thursday, on the fifth day of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa donned Mohini avatara - the celestial damsel along with Sri Krishna Swamy on another palanquin to bless the devotees gathered in the galleries of four mada streets. Unlike other Vahana Sevas, Pallaki Utsavam(Mohini Avataram) commenced in front of the Tirumala temple.





As legends put it Lord's appearance as bejeweled and charming Mohini throws the demons (Asuras) in confusion and wins the celestial battle in favor of the Devatas. The objective of the Mohini avatar is also to indicate that the entire universe is spell bound under the Mystic Mohini (Maya) and that the Lord of Tirumala is the kingpin and key architect of this high drama in the universe.





The devout say that by appearing as Mohini during the Srivari Brahmotsavam Lord Venkateswara had sent a message that the entire universe was a creation of His Maya. To overcome this maya of materialistic world everyone should worship Him. Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar along with his deputy Chinna Jeeyar, TTD Chariman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.

