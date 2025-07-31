Moshenu Raju meets Mithun Reddy in jail

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju on Wednesday met YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, who is currently in remand at Rajahmundry Central Jail in connection with the liquor scam case. He enquired about his well-being.

Later, Moshenu Raju visited the residence of YSRCP state official spokesperson and former MP Margani Bharat Ram. He was warmly received by Bharat and BC United Forum state leader Margani Nageswara Rao. Former Narasapuram MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju also accompanied the Council Chairman during the visit.