Mosquito nets to be distributed to 89,845 tribal families

Vijayawada: Aspart of efforts to prevent malarAia among tribal populations, health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that 89,845 insecticide-treated mosquito nets will soon be distributed free of cost to selected tribal families in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. In a statement on Monday, the minister said that the distribution is part of the state’s ongoing malaria prevention efforts in regions where the disease has been reported frequently over the past three years. “These nets are being provided to protect vulnerable tribal communities from mosquito-borne diseases like malaria,” he said.

The nets will be distributed across 743 villages identified as high-risk zones based on malaria incidence data. Of the total, 63,507 mosquito nets will be allotted to Alluri district and 26,338 nets to Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The initiative is expected to benefit nearly two lakh tribal residents, the minister added. The mosquito nets, which are coated with insecticidal chemicals, are designed to kill mosquitoes on contact. “They can be used just like regular nets during sleep and remain effective for three to four years depending on usage,” Yadav explained.

An estimated Rs 2.3 crore will be spent on procuring the nets, and distribution is likely to be completed within a month. The health department is coordinating with district officials to ensure that every eligible tribal household receives the benefit.

This proactive step is part of the state’s broader vector-borne disease control strategy, focusing on preventive health measures in remote and high-incidence tribal regions.