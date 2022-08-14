  • Menu
Mother-son duo dead as the car hits parked lorry in Chittoor

A mother and son died in a road accident after their car collided with a lorry parked at a chowrasta in Gangavaram mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

The police said that they are collecting details about the whereabouts of the deceased.

