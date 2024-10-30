Live
MoU inked for training to nurses in German language
Tadepalli: A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Tuesday between the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), the Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) and SM Care GmbH in collaboration with Hallo Language Centre as part of skill international programme of the Skill Development and Training Department.
The MoU aims at providing training to the nursing graduates and postgraduates of Andhra Pradesh in learning German language of A1, A2, B1, and B2 levels and to impart the training in the etiquette of Germany with confirmed placement for the successfully trained candidates in renowned hospitals in Germany.
Executive Director of APSSDC and General Manager of OMCAP D Manohar emphasised the demand and importance of global opportunities for nurses, especially in Germany. APSSDC and OMCAP was represented by D Manohar, AP State Health Care Sector In-charge and Nursing Skill Development Officer Reehana Khanam and Satish Babu, HR Manager of OMCAP in signing the MoU.
SM Care GmbH in collaboration with Hallo Language Centre was represented by Natraj, CEO of Hallo Language Centre.