MP alleges irregularities in sand supply

Guntur: Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri alleged that the YSRCP government is looting hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of sand and cheating the people.

Addressing media at his residence in Guntur city on Thursday, he said the sand policy is a scam. He said a corporate company is looting the wealth in the state.

He alleged that illegal sand mining is increasing in the state. Is sand available anywhere in the state, he questioned.

He recalled that the Enforcement Directorate conducted an inquiry into the irregularities in the sand quarrying and supply and booked the cases against five district collectors in Tamil Nadu.

He said ED unearthed a sand scam in Tamil Nadu with evidence. He felt that ED and CBI should conduct inquiry into the irregularities in the sand quarrying and sand supply in Andhra Pradesh.

He said Shirdi Sai Electrical Company backed by the big leaders is committing irregularities. He recalled that the government entrusted the responsibility of supplying smart meters and transformers to the Shirdi Sai Electricals. He asked for an explanation from the government on the irregularities in illegal sand quarrying and sand supply.