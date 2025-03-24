MP assures aid to farmers affected by untimely rains

Anantapur: Horticulture farmers in Yellanur mandal, who suffered heavy crop loss due to untimely rains and hailstorms, will receive government assistance, assured Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana.

On Sunday, along with horticulture department officials, he visited the affected villages, including Neerjampalli, Thimmanpalli, Kuchivaripalli, Kodavandlapalli, Goddumarri, Shingavaram, Boppepalli, and Bukkapuram in Tadimarri and Mudigubba mandals in Sri Sathya Sai district to assess the damage.

The heavy rains on Saturday night caused severe damage to banana and other horticultural crops. Farmers lamented that hailstorms cracked banana bunches and uprooted plants, resulting in significant financial losses.

MP Lakshminarayana interacted with farmers and inquired about their investment costs, cultivated area, and estimated losses.

He instructed horticulture officials to conduct a field-level assessment and submit the report to the government. He assured farmers that he would bring the matter to the attention of Agriculture Minister Atchennaidu to facilitate compensation and relief measures.

During his visit, MP Ambica expressed concern over reports that two farmers attempted suicide due to financial distress. He personally met their families, assuring them that the government would provide all necessary support.

Later speaking to the media, the MP reiterated that the State government is committed to help farmers recover from natural calamities. He said that 971 acres of banana plantations across seven villages in Yellanur mandal were damaged; and 215 farmers suffered financial losses.

District Horticulture Officer Narasimha Rao, SI Ramanujan Reddy, field-level officials, and several farmers were present.