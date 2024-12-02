  • Menu
MP assures to complete Varikipudisela LIS

Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu assured that he would take steps to complete the Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme and provide tap connections to all households under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He made this statement during a meeting at Karempudi in Palnadu district on Sunday, which coincided with the Palnadu Warriors Mahotsavalu. He emphasised, “When we fulfil our promises, we will achieve satisfaction.”

Earlier, he, along with Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy performed pujas at the Ankalamma and Chennakesava Swamy temples.

Following this, he participated in the cattle exhibition representing both Telugu States. He expressed his commitment to doing good for people who elected him.

