MP calls for detailed probe into YSRCP leaders’ corrupt practices

Anakapalli : Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh mentioned that a detailed inquiry will be launched against the corruptive practices of former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and former MLA Karanam Dharmasri. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the MP came down heavily on the YSRCP leaders for making false allegations against him that he was involved in illegal mining activities in Anakapalli district.

The MP said cases will be filed against the former MLAs for their baseless accusations. “In case they (YSRCP leaders) prove the allegations, I am prepared to face any consequence,” the MP challenged, adding that people are aware of the illegal activities of the former minister and former MLA during the YSRCP tenure. Talking about his achievements, Ramesh said, “I have tried my level best to bring in development in Anakapalli parliamentary constituency to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh crore within a short span of time. Apparently, the YSRCP leaders are unable to tolerate my success and hence are indulging in mudslinging exercise.”

Further, the MP said, efforts are on to bring in more industries to Anakapalli in future. “Chemical industries will be established in Pendurthi, Elamanchili and Payakaraopeta constituencies next. Already, discussions were held with the respective industrialists. Also, steps are considered to develop tourism in the district,” the MP said. As far as development of the state is concerned, Ramesh pointed out, there is a stark contrast between the NDA government and the YSRCP rule.