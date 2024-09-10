  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MP discusses key issues related to Vizag development

MP discusses key issues related to Vizag development
x

MP M Sribharat discussing with VPA chairperson M Angamuthu in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat visited Visakhapatnam Port on Monday and discussed a number of issues focusing on the city’s development.

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat visited Visakhapatnam Port on Monday and discussed a number of issues focusing on the city’s development.

During the meeting with the port’s chairperson M Angamuthu, the MP highlighted several key issues related to the development of Visakhapatnam, particularly focusing on enhancing road and rail connectivity and addressing pollution concerns in the One Town area.

He urged the port authorities to expedite initiatives to improve cargo movement and take proactive steps to curb pollution in the surrounding areas.

The port authorities assured the MP that these concerns would be addressed with utmost priority and reiterated their commitment to contributing to overall development of Visakhapatnam, including beautification works. The MP informed that he would extend all support with regard to the city’s environmental development mutually working together hand in hand. The meeting was attended by Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy chairperson, along with heads of departments and other senior officials of VPA.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick