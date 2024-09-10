MP discusses key issues related to Vizag development

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat visited Visakhapatnam Port on Monday and discussed a number of issues focusing on the city’s development.

During the meeting with the port’s chairperson M Angamuthu, the MP highlighted several key issues related to the development of Visakhapatnam, particularly focusing on enhancing road and rail connectivity and addressing pollution concerns in the One Town area.

He urged the port authorities to expedite initiatives to improve cargo movement and take proactive steps to curb pollution in the surrounding areas.

The port authorities assured the MP that these concerns would be addressed with utmost priority and reiterated their commitment to contributing to overall development of Visakhapatnam, including beautification works. The MP informed that he would extend all support with regard to the city’s environmental development mutually working together hand in hand. The meeting was attended by Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy chairperson, along with heads of departments and other senior officials of VPA.