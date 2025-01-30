MP distributes sports kits

Live
As part of the efforts to develop sports and games in government schools, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath distributed sports kits to 67 schools at a programme held at KBN College here on Wednesday.
Vijayawada : As part of the efforts to develop sports and games in government schools, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath distributed sports kits to 67 schools at a programme held at KBN College here on Wednesday.
The MP has decided to distribute sports kits to 147 government schools in NTR district. He handed over the sports kits to five schools from the East segment, 10 schools from Central segment, 27 schools from Tiruvuru segment, 25 schools from Mylavaram segment.
The sports kit consists of Volleyball net, volleyballs, Throw ball net, Hand balls, Shuttle nets, Skipping ropes, Ball badminton kit, high jump stand and take off boards.
He said the distribution programme will be held soon in Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama assembly segments. NTR district educational officer UV Subbarao and others were present.