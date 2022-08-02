MP gets reply on cataract in newborns

Kakinada: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, while replying to MP Geetha on blindness in children due to cataract, said that the GOI is implementing Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) under National Health Mission (NHM) for screening of all children aged from 0 to 18 years in respect of defects, development delays, deficiencies and diseases wherein 32 selected health conditions are monitored. Congenital cataract is one of the selected health conditions.

She said that the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) manages cases pertaining to children from 0 to 6 years under RBSK. Under the Karyakram, congenital cataract and vision impairment are managed for early diagnosis and referral to prevent invisible blindness in the children. Under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), the Asha worker, ANM are involved in educating and informing the parents of the school going children about effects and symptoms of cataract in the newborn babies. She said that MoHFW has issued comprehensive newborn screening guidelines for screening of 'Birth Defects' at all delivery points for comprehensive clinical examination of all newborns within 48 hours of life with special focus on visible birth defects.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha Viswanath questioned in Lok Sabha on Monday whether the Centre has taken measures to prevent irreversible blindness in the children due to cataract. She questioned whether the government has taken steps to promote awareness among the parents about the effects and symptoms of cataract in the new-born babies.