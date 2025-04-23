MP makes surprise visit to SEEDAP Centre

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat made a surprise visit to the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) Centre and interacted with students undergoing skill training under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameena Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY). Currently, the centre is training over 700 youth in various trades and skill development programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP emphasised the importance of skill development for today’s youth.

“Both the state and central governments are jointly implementing robust programmes to equip the youth with job-ready skills.

It is vital that students stay focused and make the best use of such opportunities,” he stressed.

Further, the MP checked the quality of meals served to the students and expressed satisfaction over the food provided at the centre.

The MP encouraged trainees to stay committed to their goals and underlined the importance of upgrading their skills.

Sribharat was accompanied by Kalyani, joint director of SEEDAP, and other staff of the centre.