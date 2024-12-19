MP, MLA seek funds for development of Anaparthi

Rajamahendravaram : MP Daggubati Purandeswari along with Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy submitted appeals to the Union Ministers seeking funds for the development of key religious and infrastructural projects in Anaparthi constituency.

During their meeting with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi, the leaders requested for financial assistance under the “Prasad” scheme and tem-ple tourism funds for the development of amenities and facilities at prominent temples, in-cluding Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Swamy and Sri Golingeswara Kumara Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temples in Bikkavolu, as well as Sri Suryanarayana Swamy and Sri Kodanda Rama temples in Gollala Mamidada. The minister responded positively to their requests.

Highlighting the inconvenience faced by travellers due to the lack of trains between Ana-parthi and Visakhapatnam from 10:00 am to 10:25 pm daily, they brought the issue to the attention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. They specifically requested a halt for the Janmabhoomi Express at Anaparthi station, to which the minister assured a resolution soon.

Additionally, the MP and the MLA met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking funds under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the development of roads in Anaparthi. Responding positively, Gadkari promised that CRIF funds would be allocated for the requested projects shortly. These efforts aim at bolstering Anaparthi’s religious tourism and infrastructure, improving facilities and connectivity for residents and visitors alike, said Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy.