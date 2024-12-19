Live
- Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)
- UP power dept raids SP MP's residence, evidence of meter tampering found
- NABARD launches stalls in malls for artisans, SHGs
- Body of missing driver recovered after car fell into sea at Chennai harbour
- Utkarsh Odisha Conclave website launched
- MP, MLA seek funds for development of Anaparthi
- Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2024: Discover the secrets the stars have in store for you today!
- Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Love, Relationships, Media Speculation
- Two killed as train hits bikes
- Sargiful fest begins to showcase talent of ST, SC students
Just In
MP, MLA seek funds for development of Anaparthi
- MP Purandeswari along with MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi
- They request for financial assistance under the “Prasad” scheme and temple tourism funds for the development temples
- The leaders specifically request a halt for the Janmabhoomi Express at Anaparthi station
Rajamahendravaram : MP Daggubati Purandeswari along with Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy submitted appeals to the Union Ministers seeking funds for the development of key religious and infrastructural projects in Anaparthi constituency.
During their meeting with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi, the leaders requested for financial assistance under the “Prasad” scheme and tem-ple tourism funds for the development of amenities and facilities at prominent temples, in-cluding Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Swamy and Sri Golingeswara Kumara Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temples in Bikkavolu, as well as Sri Suryanarayana Swamy and Sri Kodanda Rama temples in Gollala Mamidada. The minister responded positively to their requests.
Highlighting the inconvenience faced by travellers due to the lack of trains between Ana-parthi and Visakhapatnam from 10:00 am to 10:25 pm daily, they brought the issue to the attention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. They specifically requested a halt for the Janmabhoomi Express at Anaparthi station, to which the minister assured a resolution soon.
Additionally, the MP and the MLA met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking funds under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the development of roads in Anaparthi. Responding positively, Gadkari promised that CRIF funds would be allocated for the requested projects shortly. These efforts aim at bolstering Anaparthi’s religious tourism and infrastructure, improving facilities and connectivity for residents and visitors alike, said Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy.