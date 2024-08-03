MP urges Union minister to appoint MSME director for AP

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat appealed to Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi and requested him to appoint a dedicated MSME director for AP.

Meeting the Union minister in New Delhi on Friday, the MP emphasised the need for a separate director for Andhra Pradesh to ensure focused attention on the state’s MSME sector.

Currently, a single director located in Hyderabad oversees the operations of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Also, Sribharat discussed the inauguration of the new MSME building in Gajuwaka, constructed by the Central Government in 2022 and invited the Union Minister for the inauguration of the MSME building in Gajuwaka. Further, Sribharat highlighted that this building would significantly benefit the MSME sector, in growing cities like Visakhapatnam and aims to provide much-needed relief to the staff currently working in the old building.

The MP reiterated the necessity for enhanced support from the Central government to strengthen the MSME sector in Andhra Pradesh.