MPs seek Centre’s help to set up defence manufacturing units

Guntur: Ina strategic move to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in defence and aerospace manufacturing, senior TDP MPs on Friday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday and handed over a proposal from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to set up defence manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh. TDP MPs’ delegation led by MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, along with MPs Magunta Srinivas Reddy and Daggumalla Prasada Rao met the Defence Minister, urging support for a series of landmark initiatives aimed at transforming the state into a strategic defence production hub.

This will enable Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a key pillar in India’s defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, and significantly contribute to national security, indigenisation, and self-reliance efforts. This special outreach by CM Chandrababu Naidu reflects a renewed mission to position Andhra Pradesh as a national defence and aerospace powerhouse and attract the largest-ever defence investments fro