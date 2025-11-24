MSME launches credit outreach campaign

Visakhapatnam: As part of its continued efforts to support and empower the MSME sector, the Central Bank of India, regional office in Visakhapatnam organised an MSME credit outreach campaign in Visakhapatnam.

Chanchal Kumar, DFO, MSME, who attended as chief guest, highlighted the importance of accessible credit for the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises.

During the programme, customers were briefed about the bank’s attractive MSME loan schemes, digital services and various initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and business expansion. As a key highlight of the event, sanction letters were distributed to newly onboarded MSME borrowers.

A total of Rs 56 crore (including both in-principle approvals and sanctions) was extended to MSME borrowers during the campaign, reflecting the bank’s proactive approach in fostering financial inclusion and business development.

The outreach programme witnessed enthusiastic participation and several customers shared positive feedback regarding the bank’s services, prompt processing and customer-friendly approach.