Much Ashamed to continue in YSRCP: DL Ravindra Reddy

Kadapa: Senior politician and former Minister Duggi Reddy Lakshmi Reddy Ravindra Reddy popularly known as 'DL' has predicted that a new twist may take place on January 3 next year in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy, brother of late CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and paternal uncle of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

When the Viveka's murder case has reached almost concluding stage, the interesting comments made by DL (presently continuing in YSRCP) has created flutters among political circles.

Addressing a press meet at Mydukuru on Wednesday, DL hinted that this unimaginable and unexpected turn may have adverse influence on the ruling party in the coming elections. The YSRCP leader alleged that the government has misused Rs 1,400 crores public money in the name of distributing tablets with BYJU's contents to eighth class students.

Describing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BYJU's as bogus, the YSRCP leader alleged that despite several States opposed the implementation of such procedure, the AP State went ahead with it only for its vested benefits. He pointed out that two ruling party leaders from YSR Kadapa district had played kingpin role in making MoU with BYJU's content.

Declaring that he never saw such a corrupted leader like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his entire political career, DL said that he never imagined that his friend YS Rajasekhara Reddy's son, Jagan, will become highly corrupted. 'I feel ashamed to continue in YSR Congress Party,'

he added.

The YSRCP leader said that in the present critical situation, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is the only leader, who can rescue the State if he becomes the CM of AP. However, DL predicted that there might be electoral alliance between TDP and JSP in the coming elections. He said that Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan is a very honest politician but incapable of leading the State due to lack of maturity in politics.