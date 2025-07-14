Muharram observed at Dimmagudi after 30 yrs

Anantapur: For the first time in 30 years, the village of Dimmagudi in Peddavaduguru mandal, Anantapur district, observed Muharram, thanks to the initiative and support of the police department.

The festival, which had been suspended since 1996 due to communal unrest, was observed peacefully this year with active participation from all communities.

The decision to observe Muharram was taken by the village elders, who consulted with the local police. In response, Rohit Kumar Chowdary, Tadipatri ASP, visited the village, conducted a grama sabha (village meeting), and initiated peace-building efforts. Over the past 10 days, SIs and CIs held multiple discussions with various community representatives to ensure the event proceeded peacefully, following the village’s traditional norms.

Access to the Peers’ Chavidi (traditional Muharram structure) was granted to people from all castes. A tight security arrangement was enforced under the supervision of the Rohit Kumar Chowdary to manage key Muharram events such as Chinna Sarigettu, Pedda Sarigettu, and the Jala Day Peer procession, without any incidents of violence.

ASP Rohit Kumar Chowdary commended the unity shown by the villagers during Muharram.