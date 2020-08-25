Municipal Corporation of Tirupati plans to construct mini-markets

Tirupati: Amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) authorities took a decision to construct new mini-markets at various residential areas in the city to avoid crowding. Presently one Indira Priyadarsini main market and two mini markets are available for residents in the city.



Most of the residents are going to Indira Priyadarsini market to buy vegetables and other groceries till three months ago. Now, the scene has changed and officials have arranged temporary markets across the city to avoid crowding at one place during vegetables and fruits purchasing time.

In view of that, Commissioner P S Girisha planned to take up new mini market constructions on a permanent basis. For this, municipal engineers are searching suitable sites for constructing new markets in all the directions in the city. As part of it, one new mini-market construction was completed at Vaikuntapuram area. Here adjacent to municipal park, officials built a new mini market with more than 25 shoping rooms and sales platforms. Once it is commenced it will be very useful to outskirt people to buy vegetables. At the same time due to unavailability of suitable sites officials are delaying the construction of markets in other areas of the city.

As of now, temporary markets are functioning at SV High School Grounds, Hare Rama Hare Krishna grounds, DBR hospital road, Biragipatted MGM school premises, Sri Padmavathi Kalyanamandapam areas. Apart from Rythu Bazaar at RC Road, these new mini markets are available for the convenience of residents soon. The Commissioner is showing special interest to bring the new market proposals into reality and following up the officials subsequently over this proposal's implementation. However, due to covid-19 pandemic, few developmental activities are reaching all the areas of the city as part of prevention of virus spread.