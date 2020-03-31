Municipal Corporation of Tirupati starts area-wise cleaning to prevent spread of coronavirus

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) officials deployed sanitation workers for mass cleaning in the residential localities of the city.



As part of the drive, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha jointly started spraying of sodium hypochlorinate and bleaching powder on the roads.

For this they used giant chemical spraying machines. Municipal sanitation workers sprayed chemicals in Jeevakona and Sathyanarayana Puram areas on Monday.

For more than one hour, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was involved in the sanitation work and sprayed chemicals along with municipal workers.