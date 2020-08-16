Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to conduct yoga camp for civic workers

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has planned to conduct training programme for municipal health workers in the city in yoga.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the civic body authorities decided to improve immunity power among health workers by practicing yoga daily. For this, the authorities are taking District Yoga Association help to give yoga training to health workers in a phased manner.

In fact most of the health workers are illiterate or have only below Class X qualification. And also maximum workers are in middle age group as well as near to retirement age. In this situation, yoga instructors have to teach yoga in simple methods in view of workers grasping capacity.

Therefore, the authorities have planned to give training to them in pranayama and meditation practices, later yoga instructors will teach basic asanas for daily practice. In addition, the MCT Commissioner has set up special counselling cell to health workers to adopt good habits.

It may be noted that recently two health workers died by consuming hand sanitiser as well as many workers are suffering from various health issues like blood sugar and other complaints and some of them turned as liquor addicts.

To shun these vices and protect the workers health, MCT commissioner arranged counseling with doctors and psychologists for municipal workers who are discharging duties round-the-clock. The city has 50 divisions and more than 800 permanent and contract health workers have been working for the last few years. Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy is supervising this yoga training programme.

Speaking to The Hans India, Commissioner P S Girisha said that in view of workers safety, we arranged the special yoga training programme at free of cost to them. In addition, regular periodical health checkups were conducted by the corporation for their health protection.