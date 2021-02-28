X
Municipal polls: BJP leaders take out campaign in Guntur

Central Labour Welfare Board chairman and BJP leader Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana on Sunday conducted door-to-door campaign in favour of BJP candidate Dechiraju Satyam Babu

Guntur: Central Labour Welfare Board chairman and BJP leader Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana on Sunday conducted door-to-door campaign in favour of BJP candidate Dechiraju Satyam Babu. Speaking on the occasion,he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving top priority to strengthen the local bodies. He said that the Central government had sanctioned Rs500 crore for underground drainage system.

He alleged that the State government diverted the UGD funds to other accounts. He said that the YSRCP government is neglecting the development of Guntur city. There is no proper drainage in Guntur city.

He criticized that the regional parties will have no vision for development and assured that he will develop the Guntur city and solve civic problems if BJP-JSP candidates will come to power in the GMC. He urged the voters to elect BJP-JSP candidates in the coming GMC elections in Guntur city.

BJP State legal cell convenor Jupudi Ranga Raju said that development is possible with the BJP. Former minister and BJP leader Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, BJP leaders Patibandla Usha Rani, Nandiraju Pandu, Kota Prasad, Bollapragada Sridevi, JSP leaders Raju, Madhu were present.

