Municipal workers stage protest over demands in Prakasam

Ongole :The Prakasam district unit of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees Federation, affiliated with CITU, conducted a protest at the district Collectorate in Ongole on Monday and demanded the resolution of their issues pending for a long time with the government.

The federation leaders Itta Nagaiah, K Samrajyam and CITU district general secretary Ch Srinivasa Rao explained that the municipal workers are facing a lot of troubles with the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services, newly launched by the government. They explained that the government is executing the contract for only one year and is not paying any retirement benefits to the workers after attaining the age of 60 years, even they have decades of experience. They said that the government is not paying the EPF and ESI regularly resulting in the workers fail to utilise the ESI medical services. They said that workers expected the YSRCP government to regularise them, but they are being treated as slaves now.

The workers' leaders demanded to remove the municipal workers from the purview of the APCOS, regularise the municipal contract and outsourcing staff, pay the pending health allowances to the municipal and engineering staff, stop removing the workers appointed in the coronavirus pandemic and reappoint the already removed workers, increase the staff and their salaries depending on the population increase in the towns, pay retirement benefits, Amma Vodi and other welfare scheme benefits to the municipal workers also along with the housing plots and houses.