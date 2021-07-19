Mydukuru: Devotees rescued from swirling waters

Mydukuru: Several devotees were caught in the swirling waters of a stream overflowing in Nallamala forest on Sunday.

According to the sources, as many as 1,000 devotees in 30 tractors from surrounding villages of Mydukuru mandal, have gone to Mondi Bhairava temple in the dense Nallamala forest for offering prayers on Sunday.

On their return journey, the devotees' tractors were caught in the swirling waters of a stream flowing dangerously due to occurrence of heavy rains in the forest.

Mydukuru DSP Vijayakumar said that devotees were caught in the Metla Vanka stream which has been flowing at dangerous level due to recent heavy rains.

He said that no human loss was reported so far. The DSP said no human loss was reported so far and rescue operations launched to rescue all devotees.