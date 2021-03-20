Nabard to spend 6,730 crore on various sectors 

Vizianagaram: District collector Dr M Harijawaharlal urged the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to focus on prioritised sectors and work to enhance the living standards of the common man. Stating that the district has good potential to promote various diversified activities under agriculture and allied sectors, he advised all the bankers and officials of government departments to tap the potential available under various sectors, provide timely credit and assistance to all the beneficiaries, especially small, marginal and tenant farmers and bring overall development to the district. He released the credit plan of the banks estimated around Rs 6,730.53 crore for the financial year 2021-22 for the district on Friday. P Harish, assistant general manager (AGM) of Nabard, said that their motive is to improve the incomes of farmers, skilled workers and other artisans. The credit potential for agriculture has been estimated at Rs 4,297.84 crore forming 64 per cent of the total projections, while the share of other priority sector and MSME stood at Rs 1,544.71 crore and Rs 887.98 crore forming 23 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

Credit potential for agriculture crop loans is projected at Rs 3,571.49 crore. Credit potential estimated towards water resources is Rs 130.04 crore, farm mechanisation is Rs 71.07 crore, plantation and horticulture is Rs 81.66 crore, forestry and waste land development is Rs 16.01 crore, animal husbandry – dairy is Rs 220.38 crore and poultry is Rs 33.19 crore.