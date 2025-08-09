NABL accreditation to 3 labs in AP

Guntur: The Department of Agriculture has achieved a major milestone in enhancing its facilities for the chemical analysis of fertilisers and pesticides.

NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) has granted prestigious accreditation to the laboratories located in Nellore, Bapatla and Kurnool, ensuring adherence to quality assurance norms.

In a statement, Director of Agriculture Dilli Rao informed that this recognition is a matter of pride for the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The following laboratories have been accredited under the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards: The Fertilizer Control Laboratory (FCO Lab), Bapatla, Bio & Organic Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory (BOFQCL), Nellore, Pesticide Testing Laboratory (PTL), Kurnool. These laboratories have demonstrated their competence in performing high-standard quality tests aligned with international benchmarks.

The NABL accreditation will enhance farmers’ confidence in the reliability of agricultural inputs and contribute to better-quality assurance practices in the sector. On this occasion, the dedicated efforts of the staff at Bapatla, Nellore and Kurnool laboratories were duly appreciated.

Dilli Rao emphasised that this recognition marks the beginning of a larger mission. The government is committed to bringing all agricultural laboratories across the State under NABL accreditation in a phased manner to ensure uniform quality control mechanisms.