Nadendla lauds RTGS, confident of tech potential to change governance

RTGS CEO informs that WhatsApp Governance will soon be launched, allowing citizens to access governance-related services via WhatsApp

Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar lauded Real-Time Governance (RTGS) as a reflection of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership. He stated that the Chief Minister has demonstrated through RTGS that governance can break new ground by leveraging technology.

The minister visited the Real-Time Governance Society at the Secretariat, where RTGS CEO K Dinesh Kumar welcomed him and provided an overview of how RTGS operates. During his visit, minister Manohar expressed his amazement at the comprehensive system in place for a state government. He further added that after witnessing RTGS, he was confident that such technological infrastructure could bring about transformative changes within the government.

The minister highlighted that while technology is important, data is crucial. He explained that data substantiates reality, and by harnessing this data, the government can effectively manage assets, monitor the implementation of schemes, and track how well beneficiaries are receiving government services at the grassroots level.

He also praised RTGS for its efficient delivery of Real-Time Governance, noting that it is effectively reaching the people at both the Panchayat and Municipal levels. Minister Manohar emphasised that after seeing RTGS in action, he firmly believes that such a system can improve the execution of departmental programmes and enforce accountability through defined timelines for program implementation. He also commended the RTGS CEO, officials, and staff for their exceptional work in providing the technical support needed to deliver government programs and services to the public.

In his discussion with the minister, CEO K Dinesh Kumar explained that in alignment with the Chief Minister’s goals, RTGS is providing the necessary technical infrastructure to make governance more accessible to the public.

RTGS is operating under the ‘One Government, One State, One Citizen, One Data’ policy to offer Smart Governance to the people. By continuously monitoring the implementation of government schemes at the ground level, RTGS analyses real-time data to optimise service delivery.

He noted that although vast amounts of data are available across various departments, it has not been integrated into a centralised system until now. RTGS is now collecting this data from all departments and establishing a large data lake. Utilising Artificial Intelligence and Deep Tech, RTGS will analyse this data to help the government deliver better services to the public.

Furthermore, the CEO shared plans to create a unique profile for every household and village in the state.

He said that they are continually monitoring priority government schemes. Additionally, he announced that WhatsApp Governance will soon be launched, allowing citizens to access governance-related services via WhatsApp. The event was also attended by RTGS Deputy CEO, M. Madhuri, and other officials.