Nadendla vows to improve facilities at GGH-Tenali

Guntur:: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday visited the government hospital at Tenali and interacted with patients undergoing treatment at the hospital. He enquired about their problems and how they are getting treatment.

He instructed the doctors to reduce the number of serious cases to be referred to the GGH in Guntur city and concentrate on setting up necessary medical equipment at the GGH in Tenali to avoid dependence on GGH in Guntur city. He assured that he will extend his cooperation for the development of GGH in Tenali.