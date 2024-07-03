Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 03 July, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 July, 2024
- Chandrababu to visit Delhi today, to meet PM Modi and Home Minister
- DOST Phase-III registrations extended
- Extension of spl train services
- Placements crosses 1,800-mark at GITAM
- Akhilesh Pathak takes charge as CGM (I/c) of Powergrid SRTS-I
- Consumers can pay power bills through app or website
- SCR holds safety review meeting
- CP shifts an accident victim to hospital
Nadendla vows to improve facilities at GGH-Tenali
Guntur:: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday visited the government hospital at Tenali and interacted with patients undergoing treatment at the hospital. He enquired about their problems and how they are getting treatment.
He instructed the doctors to reduce the number of serious cases to be referred to the GGH in Guntur city and concentrate on setting up necessary medical equipment at the GGH in Tenali to avoid dependence on GGH in Guntur city. He assured that he will extend his cooperation for the development of GGH in Tenali.
