Naga Babu Likely to Join Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Soon

In a significant political development, Konidela Naga Babu, Jana Sena’s General Secretary and brother of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is set to secure a cabinet position in the Andhra Pradesh government. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has already announced his decision to induct Naga Babu into the state cabinet. Discussions are underway to finalize the portfolio to be assigned to him.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with CM Chandrababu Naidu, reportedly to discuss Naga Babu's role in the cabinet and the allocation of nominated posts. Sources indicate that the conversation focused on which ministry would be suitable for Naga Babu, further fueling speculation within political and film circles alike.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet currently comprises 24 ministers, with room for one more as per the assembly's limits. The coalition government has decided to fill this remaining position with Naga Babu, following a request from Pawan Kalyan.

Reports suggest that Naga Babu might be given the Cinematography portfolio, which is currently held by Kandula Durgesh, a Jana Sena leader who also oversees the Tourism and Cultural Affairs departments. There is speculation that the Cinematography ministry could be reassigned to Naga Babu, while Durgesh retains the remaining portfolios.

The final decision on Naga Babu's ministry is expected soon, with an official announcement likely in the coming days. This development has generated considerable interest, with many eagerly awaiting clarity on the responsibilities Naga Babu will assume in his new role within the Andhra Pradesh cabinet.