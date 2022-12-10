Naidu betrayed BCs, alleges Minister Rajini

Narasaraopet: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini criticised that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu betrayed people of Backward Castes. She participated in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme held at Mother Teresa Colony in Chilakaluripet on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given top priority for BCs in all posts and added that they are happy under the YSRCP rule. She alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is blaming the YSRCP government for everything to gain political mileage in the coming Assembly elections.

She said during its five-year rule, the TDP government had spent Rs 19,000 crore for the welfare of BCs, whereas the YSRCP government had spent Rs 1.63 lakh crores for BCs in the last three and half years. She criticised that the TDP had used the BCs as vote banks in the elections and neglected them after coming to power.

The Minister asserted that the YSRCP government is committed to BCs' welfare and implementing several welfare schemes for them.