Naidu extols PM Modi’s reforms as game changers

Kurnool: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday outlined Andhra Pradesh’s renewed development roadmap and praised the Centre’s “partnership” in driving the state’s economic resurgence.

He was addressing the “Super GST – Super Savings” public meeting in Kurnool alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking before the Prime Minister’s address, the Chief Minister said the state is witnessing a new wave of growth under the “double-engine government”, with both the Centre and the state working in perfect coordination to transform Andhra Pradesh into a leading investment and innovation hub.

“With the guidance and support of Prime Minister Modi, Andhra Pradesh is once again becoming a model state for governance, technology, and industrial progress,” Naidu observed. “We are committed to ensuring that every district participates in this growth story—from the coast to Rayalaseema.” Naidu highlighted several major projects, including the Srikakulam–Angul gas pipeline, Chittoor Indane bottling plant, and Sabbavaram–Sheela Nagar highway, describing them as symbols of India’s new development momentum. He emphasized that the projects launched in Kurnool would particularly accelerate industrialization in Rayalaseema, opening opportunities for youth and boosting regional employment.

“Balanced regional development is the cornerstone of our vision,” the Chief Minister said. “The new industrial nodes at Kopparthy and Orvakal will attract major green and manufacturing investments, and the Centre’s support ensures that this progress will be inclusive and sustainable.”

Chandrababu Naidu hailed the announcement of Google’s largest-ever investment in India, with Visakhapatnam set to host the country’s first major Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre. “This single project will place Andhra Pradesh on the global digital map,” Naidu said, thanking the Prime Minister for facilitating the landmark partnership. “The Visakhapatnam AI hub will not only serve India but become a technological bridge to the world.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the Swarnandhra Mission, aligning it with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

“We are determined to make Andhra Pradesh a model of innovation, sustainability, and prosperity”, he said, adding that the “double-engine government” is delivering tangible results across every sector—from energy and infrastructure to education and employment.

Naidu concluded by stating that Andhra Pradesh’s transformation is the result of shared efforts powered by cooperative federalism. “When Delhi and Amaravati move together, development moves faster. This partnership with Prime Minister Modi is building a stronger, self-reliant, and future-ready Andhra Pradesh,” he asserted.