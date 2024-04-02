Naidu halted pensions with grudge against volunteers: Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP Rajahmundry MLA candidate Bharat Ram expressed his anger at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for depriving the eligible of getting pension on the first day of April on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club here on Monday, Bharat alleged that Naidu was against volunteers knocking on the door at the homes of the beneficiaries on the first day of every month and giving a pension of Rs 3,000 to the aged persons and other pensioners.

He criticised Naidu for targeting the volunteers who are doing selfless public service with political grudge. He alleged that the TDP chief conspired with the former Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh, and made the CEC impose sanctions on them.

Due to this, the pensioners complained that they were suffering a lot.

Bharat Ram said that the TDP as a constituent of the NDA in 2014, did not bring any benefit to the state. He demanded that Naidu who came out of NDA before the 2019 elections should tell the people the reasons for his reunion with the alliance.

He questioned why Naidu did not ask the Prime Minister about the special status for Andhra Pradesh and protection of Visakha Steel Plant. Some aged pensioners were taken to Ganesh Chowk by the YSRCP supporters and MLA candidate Bharat Ram met them. The pensioners demanded the continuation of the volunteer system. They said that they had come to tell their problems to Bharat. Bharat consoled them on this occasion. He said that the State government was looking at alternative ways to distribute pension following the directions of the Election Commission of India.

YSRCP city president Adapa Srihari, RUDA chairman Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao, Polasanapalli Hanumantha Rao, Vakacharla Krishna and others participated.