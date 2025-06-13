Naidu, Jagan express shock

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the devastating air crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"Deeply shocked and pained by the devastating flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew members, their families, and the residents affected," Naidu said. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the crash.

IT Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also expressed shock over the crash. "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic crash. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and am praying for all those affected by this devastating incident. I urge the authorities to ensure swift rescue, relief, and a thorough investigation into the cause," he said.

Similarly, YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the plane crash.

"I am deeply shocked to know about the tragic crash of Air India flight. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of passengers, crew members and casualties at the crash site. I pray for strength and healing for everyone affected by this devastating incident," said Reddy.