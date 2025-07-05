Naidu orchestrating atrocities via covert group: YSRCP

Guntur: Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in a statement said the state thrives on attacks and false cases on a daily basis and condemned relentless assaults on YSRCP workers. He cited the attempted murder of Mannava Sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao in Guntur, questioning if the Ponnur MLA was unaware of this heinous act. Rambabu alleged the MLA shielded the perpetrators, exposing a nexus of political protection. Rambabu criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating atrocities through a covert group of officials and retirees enforcing the Red Book agenda.