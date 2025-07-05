Live
- Qualcomm Reportedly Scraps Samsung-Made 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Focus Shifts to TSMC’s 3nm Chip
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Ramachandra Rao offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple, to take charge as Telangana BJP chief
- Quality Control Orders expanded from 14 to 156 in a decade: Minister
- Red sanders smuggler convicted for 5 years
- Weather Alert: AP, Telangana to receive rains for next three days
- Nellore MP extends Rs 11L financial support to revenue sports
Naidu orchestrating atrocities via covert group: YSRCP
Guntur: Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in a statement said the state thrives on attacks and false cases on a daily basis and condemned relentless...
Guntur: Former Minister Ambati Rambabu in a statement said the state thrives on attacks and false cases on a daily basis and condemned relentless assaults on YSRCP workers. He cited the attempted murder of Mannava Sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao in Guntur, questioning if the Ponnur MLA was unaware of this heinous act. Rambabu alleged the MLA shielded the perpetrators, exposing a nexus of political protection. Rambabu criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating atrocities through a covert group of officials and retirees enforcing the Red Book agenda.
