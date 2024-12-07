Naidu outlines vision for AP as Knowledge Hub

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government is moving ahead with a goal to make the state a ‘Knowledge Hub’ by leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to take the country to new heights, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the country is fortunate to have such a PM who is promoting information technology in a big way and has built a brand for Indians globally.

He said, he too has been a promoter of technology and like PM "I want to make Andhra Pradesh a Knowledge Hub. Historical information we have on the cloud, artificial intelligence is matured and real-time information can be collected through various devices."

Delivering the keynote address at the DeepTech Innovation Conclave 2024 here on Friday, Naidu stressed the need for collective efforts of the stakeholders in achieving the set target. With technology being an integral part of life, the Chief Minister said that he aims to transform AP as a Knowledge Hub. He said the government is in the process of preparing 'Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision-2047' based on ten principles such as 'zero poverty, P4 approach (public-private-people-partnership)' and others, under which the state is aiming to achieve a growth rate of 15 per cent annually.

"We are monitoring everything in real time," he said.

Emphasising ‘one family, one entrepreneur’, the CM said, the objective is to make Andhra Pradesh a Knowledge Hub. With DeepTech being a wealth creator, the government is gearing up to offer incentives to those who come forward to establish institutions with global standards, he announced.

Naidu emphasized the need for changes in demographic imbalance that could cripple the country if people do not wake up now. He said earlier higher population was a liability, but now it has become a necessity as there is a steep fall in the young population.

He further said implementation of technologies creates wealth, thereby, opens more avenues for the employment generation. He said the Andhra government is offering more incentives to industries which create more jobs. On green energy initiatives, the CM said Andhra Pradesh will act as a facilitator with the aim of making the AP as 100 per cent green energy state. "We also have excellent opportunities for generating wind energy and pumped energy. With these three advantages, Andhra Pradesh will be a hub for green energy and green hydrogen," he said. The CM said the state government also wants to set up green corridors for the transmission of green energy.