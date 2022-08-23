Naidu, Pawan won't win single seat without taking NTR, Chiranjeevi names

Former AP minister Kodali Nani challenged weather Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan go for election without taking the names of NTR and Chiranjeevi Nani criticized Pawan Kalyan as the least immature and politically ignorant. MLA Kodali Nani participated in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam organized in Gudivada 10th Ward.



Speaking to the media on this occasion, Nani said Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu cannot win single MLA seat in the election without using the names of NTR and Chiranjeevi. He said Pawan Kalyan, who does not have one percent vote share cannot do anything and BJP contested together without Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who got 60 percent voting.

TDP and Jana Sena will break in next election. He commented that even Chandrababu will not win as an MLA in the next election. On the other hand, Karanam Dharmashree also made harsh comments on Jana sena leader Pawan saying that he is a paid artist.