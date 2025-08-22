Naidu shielding anarchic MLAs, governance collapse

Guntur: Former minister Sake Sailajanath launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led coalition government, criticising CM Chandrababu Naidu for shielding his party MLAs and enabling unprecedented lawlessness.

In a statement he said, “Despite glaring excesses, not a single case has been filed against them. This complicity has reduced Andhra Pradesh to a haven of violence and corruption.”

Naidu has distorted the meaning of “super governance,” redefining it as assaults on Dalits, rapes on women, harassment of employees, and plunder in sand, liquor, soil, and mining. “Since Naidu assumed office, democracy has vanished. Systems are dismantled and atrocities are committed under the guise of the Red Book. Ordinary families see no benefit, only misery,” he said.

He ridiculed the CM’s shameless publicity, noting false claims such as credit for Vajpayee’s Golden Quadrilateral.