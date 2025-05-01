Naidu tells cadre to attend PM Modi’s prog tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked all the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP leaders across the State to attend the relaunching of the works in the capital by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 2.

Through a teleconference Chandrababu Naidu told the MPs, MLAs and booth-level leaders of the TDP that Modi will lay the foundation for Rs 49,040 cr worth of works in Amaravati. Also, the Prime Minister will lay the stone to some works and inaugurate some other projects all worth Rs 57,962 cr relating to DRDO, DPIIT, NHAI and Railways, the Chief Minister said.

Acknowledging that the voters have given a record mandate to the NDA with 93 per cent striking rate, Chandrababu said that this is because a promise has been made before the elections that the State, which was totally destroyed, will be rebuilt. He asked all the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP leaders and activists to positively attend the Prime Minister’s meeting.

Both the Centre and the State are moving ahead with close coordination, he said, adding that despite severe financial crunch welfare and developmental programmes have been taken up in these 10 months.

He said the State is receiving the highest amount of investments and stated that Swarnandhra Vision-2047 has been formulated for the comprehensive development of the State as the goal of NDA is decentralisation of development. He expressed concern that though land in Visakhapatnam has been allotted to URSA company at Rs 1.5 cr per acre, some forces are resorting to a misinformation campaign that it is allotted at only 99 paise.

“There is every need to take the facts to the public and refute this kind of false propaganda. The YSRCP leaders have committed the biggest blunders. They have looted the State through so many ways like wine, mine, sand and land,” Chandrababu remarked.

Chandrababu expressed confidence that Amaravati will be built in such a way that the people of the State can proudly claim that it is their capital like how the people of Karnataka claim about their Bengaluru, how the Telangana people claim Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu people like Ch0ennai.

Asserting that the role of the TDP is indelible in the development of Hyderabad, he said that Telangana’s major share of revenue is from Hyderabad and similarly, more developmental works and welfare programmes can be taken up in the State with the revenue to be generated from Amaravati. The Chief Minister reiterated that the capital is a self-sustained project and all the basic facilities will be provided in the next three years.He made it clear to the leaders that all of them should not act against the sentiments of the cadre and said that he gives equal preference to the Government and the activists as well. “Let us organise the Mahanadu at Kadapa on a massive scale. Only the NDA should win all the elections,” Chandrababu Naidu observed.